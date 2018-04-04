Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $20.62

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares hit a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.62 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 783515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

ACAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

The company has a market cap of $2,603.78, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 3.43.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Acadia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.71% and a negative return on equity of 73.02%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.30 million. research analysts anticipate that Acadia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Soland acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Baity sold 36,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,184,113.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,144.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

