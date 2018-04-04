Acasti Pharma (ACST) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Acasti Pharma in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ACST opened at $1.10 on Monday. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31).

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACST. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 1,252.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 268,103 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 125,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc is a Canada-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the research, development and commercialization of prescription drugs using omega 3 fatty acids (OM3s) derived from krill oil. OM3s has clinical evidence of safety and efficacy in lowering triglycerides in patients with hypertriglyceridemia (HTG).

