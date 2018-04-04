Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Accenture (ACN)

Investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN) in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 28th, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Accenture from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $159.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.80.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $147.36. 513,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,524. The firm has a market cap of $94,008.44, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a 1 year low of $114.82 and a 1 year high of $165.58.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard P. Clark sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $277,816.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,905.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $226,944.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,560.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,012 shares of company stock valued at $17,667,326 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemical Bank boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 33,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 46,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in Accenture by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 129,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

