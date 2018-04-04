Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Receives “Add” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their add rating on shares of Accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 2,560 ($35.93) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,700 ($37.90) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($43.51) target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,190 ($30.74) target price on shares of Accesso Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,519.40 ($35.36).

Shares of LON ACSO traded down GBX 28 ($0.39) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,267 ($31.82). The company had a trading volume of 65,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,101. Accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,550 ($21.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,385 ($33.48).

In other news, insider Steve Brown sold 12,598 shares of Accesso Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($32.22), for a total value of £289,124.10 ($405,845.17).

Accesso Technology Group Company Profile

accesso Technology Group plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the development and application of ticketing, mobile and e-commerce technologies, and virtual queuing solutions for the attractions and leisure industry. The Company’s solutions include accesso LoQueue, accesso Passport, accesso Siriusware and accesso ShoWare.

