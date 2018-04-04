Accsys Technologies (AXS) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) in a report published on Monday, March 19th. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 117 ($1.64) target price on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap restated a buy rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.40) price target on shares of Accsys Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Shares of LON:AXS traded down GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 73.22 ($1.03). 8,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,906. Accsys Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 57 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 82 ($1.15).

Accsys Technologies Company Profile

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses.

