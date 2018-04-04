Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX) Stock Price

Media coverage about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.5588645331784 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.31, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $106.89, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.41.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. equities research analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.92.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain.

