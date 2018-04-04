ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Get ACM Research alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACMR. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ACM Research from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th.

NASDAQ ACMR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 30,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,542. ACM Research has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $159.94 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.05.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. equities research analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ACM Research stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of ACM Research at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/acm-research-acmr-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated.html.

About ACM Research

Acm Research, Inc develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers uses in manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects in fabricating integrated circuits, or chips. The Company’s Ultra C equipment is designed to remove random defects from a wafer surface, even at an advanced process node (the minimum line width on a chip) of 22 nanometers (nm) or less.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACM Research (ACMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.