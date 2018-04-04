Acorn International (ATV) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.20

Media headlines about Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Acorn International earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.1871893865853 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acorn International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

NYSE ATV traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $19.85. 340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432. Acorn International has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84.

Acorn International Company Profile

Acorn International, Inc is a marketing and branding company in China that develops, promotes and sells a portfolio of branded products. The Company’s business is comprised of two main divisions, direct-sales platforms and its nationwide distribution network. The direct-sales business involves marketing and selling products directly to consumers in China through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

