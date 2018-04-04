Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Acorn International (NYSE:ATV) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday, March 26th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acorn International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Acorn International stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.85. 123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432. Acorn International has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $21.84.

About Acorn International

Acorn International, Inc is a marketing and branding company in China that develops, promotes and sells a portfolio of branded products. The Company’s business is comprised of two main divisions, direct-sales platforms and its nationwide distribution network. The direct-sales business involves marketing and selling products directly to consumers in China through its outbound marketing platform and Internet sales platform.

