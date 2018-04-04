Acushnet (GOLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 19th. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.23% from the company’s current price.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, March 8th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $24.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,719.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of golf products. The Company is engaged in various product categories, such as golf clubs, wedges, putters, golf gloves, golf gear and golf wear. The Company operates in four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear.

