Acxiom (ACXM) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $23.14. Approximately 1,412,313 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 912,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACXM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Acxiom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Acxiom in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Acxiom from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Acxiom from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,831.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.20. Acxiom had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $234.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Acxiom Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACXM. Pacific Grove Capital LP acquired a new position in Acxiom in the 4th quarter worth $2,067,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acxiom by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 15,927 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Acxiom by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,863,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,552,000 after buying an additional 632,649 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Acxiom in the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acxiom by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 283,100 shares in the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

