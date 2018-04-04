Acxiom (ACXM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Acxiom in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Acxiom from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Acxiom from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acxiom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Acxiom in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acxiom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ACXM traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,061,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,521. The company has a market cap of $1,786.55, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Acxiom has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $32.93.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $234.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.36 million. Acxiom had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. research analysts expect that Acxiom will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACXM. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Acxiom by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acxiom by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acxiom by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 511,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,093,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acxiom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,566,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acxiom by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates as a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

