Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lifted by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $977,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,950,158.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.91, for a total transaction of $560,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,859 shares of company stock valued at $20,175,690. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.76.

COST stock opened at $182.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82,686.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $150.00 and a 1 year high of $199.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/adams-diversified-equity-fund-inc-increases-stake-in-costco-wholesale-co-cost-updated-updated.html.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.