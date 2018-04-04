Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, March 17th.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $10.84. 698,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,512. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,052.14, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 185.39%. research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, CFO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $1,026,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,048,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $12,052,770.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,385,254 shares of company stock valued at $17,966,655 in the last three months. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/adaptimmune-therapeutics-adap-upgraded-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated.html.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients.

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.