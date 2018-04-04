adbank Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,207.00 (CRYPTO:ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. adbank has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $37,207.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and EtherDelta. In the last seven days, adbank has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002992 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00697858 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00183238 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035759 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035683 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About adbank

adbank’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 386,454,660 tokens. The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank. adbank’s official website is adbank.network. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

adbank can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Kucoin and IDEX. It is not presently possible to purchase adbank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

