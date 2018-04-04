BMO Capital Markets Raises Adobe Systems (ADBE) Price Target to $260.00

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $205.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ADBE has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vetr upgraded Adobe Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $198.52 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Group increased their price target on Adobe Systems to $263.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Adobe Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.88.

Get Adobe Systems alerts:

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $215.93 on Friday. Adobe Systems has a one year low of $128.21 and a one year high of $231.34. The company has a market cap of $106,412.98, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Adobe Systems will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.53, for a total transaction of $3,031,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,534.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $658,148.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,058,355.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,586 shares of company stock valued at $62,229,415 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,114,930,000 after buying an additional 73,489 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Adobe Systems by 9.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,543,635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $826,991,000 after buying an additional 488,904 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Adobe Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,368,796 shares of the software company’s stock worth $940,828,000 after buying an additional 128,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,197,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $908,904,000 after buying an additional 165,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Adobe Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,996,110 shares of the software company’s stock worth $700,278,000 after buying an additional 184,744 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/adobe-systems-adbe-price-target-increased-to-260-00-by-analysts-at-bmo-capital-markets-updated-updated.html.

About Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segment's flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.