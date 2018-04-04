AdShares (ADST) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15,472.00

AdShares (CURRENCY:ADST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. AdShares has a market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $15,472.00 worth of AdShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdShares token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Mercatox. Over the last week, AdShares has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003013 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00689552 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00174556 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036526 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00033106 BTC.

AdShares Token Profile

AdShares was first traded on July 7th, 2017. AdShares’ total supply is 19,379,103 tokens. AdShares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet. The Reddit community for AdShares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdShares is adshares.net.

AdShares Token Trading

AdShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is not possible to purchase AdShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdShares must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

