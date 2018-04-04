adToken (ADT) Market Cap Hits $17.06 Million

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, adToken has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One adToken token can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta and Bittrex. adToken has a market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $635,701.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

adToken Profile

adToken’s launch date was June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for adToken is adtoken.com. The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain.

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

adToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

