Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP) Shares Bought by OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 55.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,418,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,831,000 after buying an additional 2,879,215 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,922,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,808 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16,567.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 697,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,522,000 after acquiring an additional 693,700 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,328,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,787,000 after acquiring an additional 687,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Value Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,435.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Value Capital LLC now owns 499,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,773,000 after acquiring an additional 466,776 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. JPMorgan Chase boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $110.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

In other news, EVP Tammy M. Finley sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $39,791.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Brouillard sold 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $202,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.56. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $151.72. The stock has a market cap of $8,280.37, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 22nd. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 4.47%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive aftermarket parts in North America, serving do-it-for-me (Professional) and do-it-yourself (DIY), customers. The Company’s stores and branches offer a selection of brand name, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and private label automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles and light and heavy duty trucks.

