Advanced Accelerator Application (AAAP) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Advanced Accelerator Application (NASDAQ:AAAP) have been trending positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Advanced Accelerator Application earned a daily sentiment score of 0.34 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.2906871521544 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAAP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Accelerator Application from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub cut Advanced Accelerator Application from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Accelerator Application from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.80.

NASDAQ:AAAP opened at $81.63 on Wednesday. Advanced Accelerator Application has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $3,589.76, a PE ratio of -240.09 and a beta of 0.69.

About Advanced Accelerator Application

Advanced Accelerator Applications SA is a radiopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, produces and commercializes molecular nuclear medicine (MNM), diagnostic and therapeutic products. MNM uses trace amounts of radioactive compounds to create functional images of organs and lesions and to treat diseases, such as cancer.

