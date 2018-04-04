Advanced Energy (AEIS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Advanced Energy is a global leader in the development and support of technologies critical to high-technology, high-growth manufacturing processes used in the production of semiconductors, flat panel displays, data storage products, solar cells, architectural glass, and other advanced product applications. Leveraging a diverse product portfolio and technology leadership, Advanced Energy creates solutions that maximize process impact, improve productivity and lower the cost of ownership for its customers. This portfolio includes a comprehensive line of technology solutions in power, flow, thermal management, and plasma and ion beam sources for original equipment manufacturers and end-users around the world. Advanced Energy operates in regional centers in North America, Asia and Europe and offers global sales and support through direct offices, representatives and distributors, “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AEIS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Advanced Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of AEIS traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. 15,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,576. Advanced Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2,403.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Advanced Energy (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. Advanced Energy had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion and control products that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power systems, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

