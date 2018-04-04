Advanced Internet Blocks (CRYPTO:AIB) Market Cap Tops $127,207.00

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded 32.5% lower against the US dollar. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market capitalization of $127,207.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and C-CEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $117.53 or 0.01737280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006930 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007554 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015440 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Profile

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,412,139,756 coins and its circulating supply is 32,234,319 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com.

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Internet Blocks must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

