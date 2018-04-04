Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) to report earnings per share of ($0.41) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Advaxis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.42). Advaxis posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Advaxis will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Advaxis.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 940.64% and a negative return on equity of 149.14%.

ADXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 target price on shares of Advaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on shares of Advaxis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Advaxis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:ADXS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.67. 178,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.18, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.19. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $9.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advaxis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,398,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 1,200.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 467,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 431,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 16,465.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 430,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 129,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm)-Listeriolysin O (LLO) cancer immunotherapies. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Lm bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins.

