Advisor Group Inc. Sells 941 Shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,705 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Zions Bancorporation boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 16,733.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,010 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

In other news, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 12,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,918,653.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,225.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mcadam sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.99, for a total transaction of $3,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,364.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,172 shares of company stock valued at $7,274,542. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.55.

FFIV stock opened at $142.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8,943.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $114.63 and a 1 year high of $153.91.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $523.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.07 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/advisor-group-inc-cuts-position-in-f5-networks-inc-ffiv-updated-updated.html.

F5 Networks Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.