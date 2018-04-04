Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Position Cut by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,317 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 9,053 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 346.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,090 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Citrix Systems news, insider Robert Calderoni sold 62,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $5,961,059.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,932,967.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $1,157,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,098,185.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $73.33 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,634.79, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.06. Citrix Systems had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 38.56%. The business had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cowen downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.94.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

