Advisor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 33,278 Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,278 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $552,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,376,000. Finally, Afam Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,945,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPR. Piper Jaffray set a $60.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

In related news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 6,185 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $314,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Luis sold 123,780 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $6,191,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,158. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $53.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $14,987.66, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 62.79%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc, formerly Coach, Inc, is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. The Company’s brands include Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman.

