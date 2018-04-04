Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 1,467 Shares of J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in J. B. Hunt were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. B. Hunt by 422.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in J. B. Hunt during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in J. B. Hunt by 2,190.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J. B. Hunt during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in J. B. Hunt by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. B. Hunt alerts:

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. J. B. Hunt has a 52 week low of $83.35 and a 52 week high of $126.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12,857.74, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $2.45. J. B. Hunt had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that J. B. Hunt will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J. B. Hunt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. J. B. Hunt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

In other news, Director Johnnie B. Hunt, Jr. sold 2,328 shares of J. B. Hunt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $281,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,697 shares in the company, valued at $8,554,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 21,344 shares of J. B. Hunt stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $2,684,861.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/advisor-group-inc-raises-holdings-in-j-b-hunt-transport-services-inc-jbht-updated-updated.html.

About J. B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for J. B. Hunt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. B. Hunt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.