AEGON N.V. Perp. Cap. Secs. Floating Rate (Netherlands) (NYSE:AEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2556 per share on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is a positive change from AEGON N.V. Perp. Cap. Secs. Floating Rate (Netherlands)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

NYSE AEB opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. AEGON N.V. Perp. Cap. Secs. Floating Rate has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $25.44.

WARNING: “AEGON N.V. Perp. Cap. Secs. Floating Rate (Netherlands) (AEB) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/aegon-n-v-perp-cap-secs-floating-rate-netherlands-aeb-increases-dividend-to-0-26-per-share-updated-updated.html.

