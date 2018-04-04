Aeon Price Reaches $1.61 on Top Exchanges (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Aeon has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $25.25 million and $24,232.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00024052 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.48 or 0.02501770 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Interplanetary Broadcast Coin (IPBC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018556 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006554 BTC.

IntenseCoin (ITNS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC.

LeviarCoin (XLC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000424 BTC.

BitCoal (COAL) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,678,971 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “AEON is a privacy driven cryptocurrency that allows anonymous payments. AeonCoin uses a CPU/GPU friendly algorithm “

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and HitBTC. It is not possible to buy Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

