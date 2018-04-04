Aeron Price Down 23.5% Over Last Week (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a market capitalization of $12.11 million and $2.57 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeron token can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00013550 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Binance, Gate.io and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003028 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00691965 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014568 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00176768 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035960 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032843 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero.

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Mercatox, Binance, Tidex, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Gate.io and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.