Aeternity Reaches Market Capitalization of $336.26 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Aeternity has a total market cap of $336.26 million and $4.79 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00021227 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, AEX, BigONE and Liqui. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00076943 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000143 BTC.

SafeCoin (SFE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 273,685,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,020,472 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta, Coinbene, BigONE, Gate.io, Liqui and AEX. It is not possible to buy Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

