Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $22.75 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a buy rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aflac to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo set a $42.00 target price on shares of Aflac and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aflac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.52.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL opened at $43.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Aflac has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,489.36, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider June P. Howard sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $239,193.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,165.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,631 shares of company stock worth $2,919,118. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 515,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 326,261 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 317,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/aflac-afl-price-target-increased-to-46-00-by-analysts-at-morgan-stanley-updated.html.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.