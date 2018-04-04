AG Mortgage Investment (MITT) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News coverage about AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AG Mortgage Investment earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.1113514403809 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.25 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

MITT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. 45,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.84, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.70. AG Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The firm had revenue of $22.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 million. AG Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 92.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

In other AG Mortgage Investment news, CFO Brian C. Sigman bought 7,200 shares of AG Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.09 per share, with a total value of $123,048.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a U.S.

