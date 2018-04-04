AGCO Co. (AGCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.20. AGCO reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 750%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In related news, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $173,837.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,947.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,385 shares of company stock valued at $268,581 in the last three months. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 1,020.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,354,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,931 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AGCO by 470.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,108,000 after purchasing an additional 578,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,754,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,468,000 after buying an additional 378,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 750,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,109,000 after buying an additional 230,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,967,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGCO (NYSE AGCO) opened at $65.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5,370.82, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.37. AGCO has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $75.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.86%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

