AGCO Co. (AGCO) Holdings Lifted by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned about 0.07% of AGCO worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $4,365,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 69,057 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $6,616,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 205,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $5,163.03, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). AGCO had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

AGCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AGCO in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In other news, VP Richard Robinson Smith sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $173,837.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,947.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,385 shares of company stock worth $268,581. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/agco-co-agco-shares-bought-by-amp-capital-investors-ltd-updated-updated.html.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.