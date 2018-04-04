Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has $76.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilent’s expanding product portfolio, end-market strength and robust performance in China and Europe are key growth drivers. Moreover, the company’s decision to divest/wind up underperforming businesses is beneficial for its core operations. Further, the company’s focus on aligning investments towards more attractive growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches are positive. However, the macro weakness in some regions and unfavorable foreign exchange remain concerns. In the past year, shares have underperformed the industry it belongs to.”

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.77.

A opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,777.13, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,351,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 43,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,059,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,198,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,103 shares of company stock worth $7,868,537 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/agilent-technologies-a-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.