Insider Selling: Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Director Heidi Fields sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,464.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,577,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,458. The company has a market cap of $20,777.13, a PE ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 5,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. ValuEngine downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.48.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

