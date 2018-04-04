Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $90.00 target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $73.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4,688.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.98. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.11 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a negative net margin of 731.60%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.34) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Biller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $173,532.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,532.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,030 shares of company stock worth $15,489,238 in the last ninety days. 5.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

