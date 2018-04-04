Agoras Tokens 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.00 (AGRS)

Agoras Tokens (CURRENCY:AGRS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. In the last seven days, Agoras Tokens has traded flat against the dollar. One Agoras Tokens token can currently be bought for approximately $1.36 or 0.00015832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Agoras Tokens has a market cap of $57.19 million and $0.00 worth of Agoras Tokens was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003045 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00692826 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014540 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00179979 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035962 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033371 BTC.

About Agoras Tokens

Agoras Tokens launched on February 9th, 2015. Agoras Tokens’ total supply is 41,987,989 tokens. Agoras Tokens’ official Twitter account is @TauChainOrg. The official website for Agoras Tokens is www.idni.org. The Reddit community for Agoras Tokens is /r/tauchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tau is a programming language with blockchain built-ins. Its main feature is being consistently decidable (see tauchain.org). Agoras is an application over Tau-Chain, being first and foremost a smart currency offering predictable and verifiable contracts, and will offer several markets. The token issued on the OMNI layer is (54) is the official IDNIs Agoras Intermediate Token. “

Agoras Tokens Token Trading

Agoras Tokens can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not currently possible to buy Agoras Tokens directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agoras Tokens must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Agoras Tokens using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

