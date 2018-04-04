Agrello Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last Week (DLT)

Agrello (CURRENCY:DLT) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, Agrello has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Agrello has a total market cap of $12.09 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Agrello was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Agrello token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00002125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Mercatox, Binance and EtherDelta.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Agrello

Agrello was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Agrello’s total supply is 130,271,020 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,978,873 tokens. Agrello’s official Twitter account is @AgrelloOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Agrello is /r/Agrello and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Agrello is www.agrello.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Agrello has developed an AI powered interface, that allows users to easily create and manage smart-contract-based agreements which are legally binding, just like traditional contracts. The platform provides a graphical interface, templates and wizards, allowing the user to draft legally-binding multi-party contracts with just a few clicks. “

Agrello Token Trading

Agrello can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, EtherDelta, RightBTC, HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to buy Agrello directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agrello must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agrello using one of the exchanges listed above.

