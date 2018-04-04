AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) Price Reaches $0.15

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $251,454.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002246 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002980 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00700640 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015095 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00184162 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00035386 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00035676 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,101,886 tokens. AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co. The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is not currently possible to buy AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

