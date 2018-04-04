Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. In the last week, Aigang has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Aigang token can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001950 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, OTCBTC and Bancor Network. Aigang has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $10,260.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003012 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00698895 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00179852 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035941 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034437 BTC.

Aigang Token Profile

Aigang was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,321,214 tokens. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network. Aigang’s official website is aigang.network. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aigang Token Trading

Aigang can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, OTCBTC and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Aigang directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

