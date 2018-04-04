Aion (AION) Price Reaches $2.04 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 6:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $235.53 million and $8.34 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can currently be bought for about $2.04 or 0.00028779 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, EtherDelta, Kucoin and Binance. During the last week, Aion has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003044 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00690627 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014156 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00173116 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036445 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00032577 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 465,934,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,319,871 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion network aims to provide a multi-tier blockchain system to improve the scalability, privacy, and interoperability of the blockchain. The Aion Network is designed to support custom blockchain architectures while providing a mechanism for cross-chain interoperability. The AION token is the fuel used to create new blockchains and to monetize inter-chain bridges. “

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, EtherDelta, Token Store and Radar Relay. It is not presently possible to buy Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

