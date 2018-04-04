Aion 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.56 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Aion has a market capitalization of $245.36 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aion has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Aion token can currently be purchased for about $2.13 or 0.00029115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, EtherDelta, Kucoin and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007371 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00704617 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00173889 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00032379 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 465,934,587 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,319,871 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is aion.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion network aims to provide a multi-tier blockchain system to improve the scalability, privacy, and interoperability of the blockchain. The Aion Network is designed to support custom blockchain architectures while providing a mechanism for cross-chain interoperability. The AION token is the fuel used to create new blockchains and to monetize inter-chain bridges. “

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Binance, Token Store, Kucoin and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.