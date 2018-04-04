Aisin Seiki (ASEKY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aisin Seiki (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive parts. It operating segment consists of Aisin Seiki Group, Aisin Takaoka Group, Aisin AW Group, Advics Group and Others. Aisin Seiki Group segment provides general automotive parts and services, life and amenity-related equipment, public works and petroleum sales. Aisin Takaoka Group segment handles engine and brake cast components. Aisin AW Group deals with automatic transmissions and car navigation systems. Advics Group segment offers brake components. Others segment includes automotive parts lineup, energy systems, mainstay products for the major group companies, life and amenity products. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Kariya, Japan. “

Shares of Aisin Seiki stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. Aisin Seiki has a 52-week low of $45.38 and a 52-week high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Aisin Seiki Company Profile

Aisin Seiki Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive parts, lifestyle and energy related products, and wellness related products worldwide. It offers drive train related products, such as automatic and manual transmission products, and other products. The company also provides brake systems and master cylinders, ABS and ESC modulators, hydraulic boosters, disc brake calipers, brake pads, discs, high carbon disc rotors, brake assemblies, electric parking brakes, parking brake pedals, and sensors; and actuators, air suspension systems, and power tilt and telescopic steering columns.

