Akari Therapeutics (AKTX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Akari Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.6860217091895 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Akari Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,343. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $21.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -7.67.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.59. equities analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Akari Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akari Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

