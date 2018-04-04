Akcea Therapeutics Inc (AKCA) Receives $25.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKCA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,736,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners boosted its position in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Akcea Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AKCA stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $32.04. 401,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,888. Akcea Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders. The Company’s drugs, volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, are all based on antisense technology developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Ionis).

