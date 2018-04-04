Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX) Holdings Trimmed by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALEX. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 132,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 125,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $172,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 12-month low of $21.78 and a 12-month high of $46.96.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 53.70% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (A&B) is a real estate company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. In addition to its 15 retail centers in Hawaii, the Company owned seven industrial assets, seven office properties and a portfolio of urban ground leases comprising 106 acres in Hawaii, as of December 31, 2016.

