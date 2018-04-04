QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Alexander H. Rogers Sells 663 Shares

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,652.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alexander H. Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,180 shares of QUALCOMM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $78,989.20.

QCOM stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,394,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,183,428. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.92 and a 1 year high of $69.28. The firm has a market cap of $79,658.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 18.10% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QCOM. ValuEngine upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Vetr upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.63 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.05.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

