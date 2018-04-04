Alexander Otto Buys 711,616 Shares of DDR Corp (DDR) Stock

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) Director Alexander Otto purchased 711,616 shares of DDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,201,912.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,860,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,407,177.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alexander Otto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 28th, Alexander Otto purchased 377,331 shares of DDR stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,731,876.44.

On Monday, March 26th, Alexander Otto acquired 350,933 shares of DDR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $2,449,512.34.

On Friday, March 23rd, Alexander Otto acquired 990,275 shares of DDR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $6,892,314.00.

On Monday, February 26th, Alexander Otto acquired 1,351,558 shares of DDR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $10,555,667.98.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Alexander Otto acquired 1,245,942 shares of DDR stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $9,444,240.36.

NYSE DDR traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $7.50. 4,807,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,783,034. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DDR Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,691.10, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61.

DDR (NYSE:DDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. DDR had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $209.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that DDR Corp will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. DDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of DDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “sell” rating on shares of DDR in a report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho set a $9.00 price objective on shares of DDR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of DDR in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in DDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DDR by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,769,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,416,000 after buying an additional 2,532,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of DDR by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

